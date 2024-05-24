Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 32,658 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,658 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in StoneCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.29 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

