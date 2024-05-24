Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

