Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after buying an additional 951,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 866,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

