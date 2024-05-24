Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

