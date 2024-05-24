Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

