Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.