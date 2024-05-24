Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
