Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

