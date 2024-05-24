Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

