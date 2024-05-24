Benchmark Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,063.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.