Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $82,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 135,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.3 %

BHE opened at $43.03 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.