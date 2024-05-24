Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 120

Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tharisa Price Performance

THS opened at GBX 74.56 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £223.55 million, a PE ratio of 360.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.08.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,904.76%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

