Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 96,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bit Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 185,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at $800,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTBT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

BTBT stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 4.85. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

