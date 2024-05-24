BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 220.09, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackLine

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.