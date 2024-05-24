BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $784.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $790.38 and a 200-day moving average of $781.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

