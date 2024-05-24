BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 24,021 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 113,355 shares of company stock worth $6,670,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

