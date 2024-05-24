BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 5,078 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,473,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,619. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

