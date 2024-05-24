BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 87,948 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

