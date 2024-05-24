BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 306,319 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 470.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,498 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ADT were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 264,825 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ADT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,729 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ADT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,421 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

