BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 3,710 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.