BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 42,190 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Embraer were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Embraer alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.