BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 42,190 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Embraer were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Embraer Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Embraer stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.