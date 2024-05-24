BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 72,607 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after buying an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 520,978 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 381,411 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $20.83 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.