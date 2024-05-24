BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Visteon were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 37.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

