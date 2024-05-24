BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HASI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

