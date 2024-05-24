BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 937.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FLS opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

