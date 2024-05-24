BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $43.74 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

