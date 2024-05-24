BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.39 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,329,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $87.72 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

