BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VXF opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

