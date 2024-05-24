BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.48 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,818,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $18.90 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

