BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

