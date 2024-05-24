BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 525.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 162.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

