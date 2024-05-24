BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,599,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 146,993 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,183,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 196,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

