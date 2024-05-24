BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.67 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 306.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 288,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

