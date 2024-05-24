BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

