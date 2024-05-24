BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $642,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,872 shares of company stock worth $10,830,243. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCKT opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

