BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Morphic were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,818,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 590,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 338,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after buying an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF opened at $27.76 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

