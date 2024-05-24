BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

