BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,840 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rogers were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $19,085,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROG opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.