BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 3,900 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $9,318,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF opened at $62.46 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

