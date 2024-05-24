BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 68,558 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 369.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 152,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

