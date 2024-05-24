BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS VLUE opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.