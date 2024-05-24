BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTX. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

MTX opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

