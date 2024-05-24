BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 14,971 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after acquiring an additional 389,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

