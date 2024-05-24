BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,698 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

