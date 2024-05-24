BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 21,278 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Axonics were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Axonics stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

