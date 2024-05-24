BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,305 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,446,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,172,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,022,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $8,782,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.