BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,327 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Impinj were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

PI stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,509 shares of company stock worth $12,503,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

