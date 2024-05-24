BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 29,549 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,549 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 30,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWW stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.