BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 29,837 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

