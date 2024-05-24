BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $288.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average of $270.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

